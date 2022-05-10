Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

PENN opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

