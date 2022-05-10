Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Raised by Analyst

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

OSK stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

