Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Issued By B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 202,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.