Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a report released on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 200,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

