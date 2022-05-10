Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to post $498.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $515.26 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.52 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Qiagen stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

