QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £150.06 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($185.01).

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Wadey bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($184.88).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($184.32).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £152.54 ($188.07).

LON QQ traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 356.80 ($4.40). 2,822,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.78. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

