Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 406,825 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 174,533 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 80,743.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

