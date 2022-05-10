Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%.
About Quad/Graphics (Get Rating)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
