QualTek Services (QTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect QualTek Services to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect QualTek Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

