QualTek Services (QTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect QualTek Services to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect QualTek Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.
About QualTek Services (Get Rating)
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QualTek Services (QTEK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.