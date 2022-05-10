Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Insider Brian E. Cabrera Sells 20,952 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QMCO stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

