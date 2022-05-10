QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuickLogic stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
