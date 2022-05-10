QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.