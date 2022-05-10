Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.40 ($2.03).
LON QLT opened at GBX 122.65 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.49. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09).
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.
