Quipt Home Medical (QIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

