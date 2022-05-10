Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

