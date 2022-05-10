R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

