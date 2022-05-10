Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

RXT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,408,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,626. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

