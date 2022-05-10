Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,241. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 719,702 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.