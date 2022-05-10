Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 719,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

