RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. RadNet has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
