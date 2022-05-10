Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a P/E/G ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth $78,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

