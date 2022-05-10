Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,886 shares of company stock worth $4,636,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rambus by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

