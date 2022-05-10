Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

RANI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

