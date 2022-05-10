Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.46% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

