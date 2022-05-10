Raymond James Analysts Give Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) a $60.00 Price Target

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been given a $60.00 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

OVV traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.60.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

