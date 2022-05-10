Raymond James Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target for the company. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.61. The company had a trading volume of 590,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,340. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

