Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.39.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,259. The firm has a market cap of C$62.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

