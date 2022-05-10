Raymond James Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $11.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEAT. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 1,337,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,582. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

