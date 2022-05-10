Raymond James Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

