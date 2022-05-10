Raymond James Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a $22.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 234.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PROF. Cowen reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.