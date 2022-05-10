Raymond James Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a $22.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 234.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PROF. Cowen reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
