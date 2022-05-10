Raymond James Reiterates C$14.00 Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$14.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.93.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

