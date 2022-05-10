Raymond James Reiterates C$5.25 Price Target for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) received a C$5.25 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 493,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,125. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

