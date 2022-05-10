Raymond James Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

BLDP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 330,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

