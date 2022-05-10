Raymond James Weighs in on 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.46 million for the quarter.

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

