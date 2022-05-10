Raymond James Weighs in on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.57.

TSE AFN opened at C$37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.10 million and a P/E ratio of 75.93. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

