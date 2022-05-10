Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Financial Contrast

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Real Brands and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 7,363.20 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 5.51 -$40.40 million ($0.18) -1,548.61

Real Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellation Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands -0.42% 16.43% 7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Real Brands and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Real Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD consumer brands. The company offers tinctures, pet tinctures, disposable vape pens, pain gels, mint breath sprays, lavender moisturizers, clay face masks, foot creams, moisture recovery creams, hydra renewing night creams, and anti-aging concentrate serums. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, Ziggys Hemp Products, WA Brands, Phaze, Canni Clear Products, and Zen Pets Treats. The company is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

