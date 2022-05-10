Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Brokerage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
