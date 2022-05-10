Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00.

5/2/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $127.00.

5/2/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $120.00.

4/28/2022 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

4/19/2022 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/6/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 923,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,574.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 119,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

