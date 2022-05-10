Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/22/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00.

4/13/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/23/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $139.00.

3/14/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 274,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.