Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN):

4/29/2022 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00.

4/14/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 462,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

