Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI):

4/29/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

4/20/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -42.91. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.80.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5611631 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

