Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ball (BLL)

5/9/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $91.00.

5/9/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $80.00.

5/6/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/18/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00.

4/8/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

4/8/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $96.00.

3/31/2022 – Ball is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLL traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 2,937,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,494. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 74.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

