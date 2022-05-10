Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

5/4/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/3/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00.

4/20/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/5/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi’s performance has been good, and its label expansion in additional indications should further drive sales. The uptake of Pemazyre and other approved drugs is gaining traction. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are encouraging and should yield results. The adoption of other newly approved drugs like Monjuvi is also a positive and should boost sales in the upcoming quarters. However, the company is highly dependent on its lead drug Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. The recently approved therapies will increase competition for Jakafi. Additionally, Jakafi is likely to face competition from generics. Moreover, the recent pipeline setbacks continue to weigh on shares. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

3/31/2022 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,624. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

