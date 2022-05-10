Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM):

4/21/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

4/13/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $148.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBM's growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. The company is likely to benefit from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. It is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on a hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.”

3/31/2022 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 331,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

