Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/12/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/31/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,070. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

