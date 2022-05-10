Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Graco (GGG)

Graco (NYSE: GGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Graco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Graco had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $71.00.

4/28/2022 – Graco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

4/25/2022 – Graco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Graco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Graco is poised to benefit from healthy demand, recovery in end markets, synergies from buyouts, and an impressive liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.13% and 3.26%, respectively. For 2022, Graco predicts organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in the high-single digits. However, uncertainties related to supply-chain issues are predicted to be challenging for Graco in the first half of 2022. Also, logistics problems and woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies (with adverse impacts of 1% on sales and 3% on earnings expected in 2022) are likely to create headwinds. In the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

3/31/2022 – Graco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GGG stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 979,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,219. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

