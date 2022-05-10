Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00.

4/28/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.93. 473,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,152. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

