Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS: TIIAY) recently:

5/4/2022 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2022 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Telecom Italia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17).

4/19/2022 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Telecom Italia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/18/2022 – Telecom Italia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €0.27 ($0.28) to €0.23 ($0.24). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. "

3/14/2022 – Telecom Italia was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

