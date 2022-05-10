Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH):

5/9/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, which reflected robust performances across segments, including Healthcare, Products and Resources as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Moreover, acquisitions strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and international prospects. It is witnessing strength in high-quality, lower-cost technology services, including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. The company raised 2022 revenue guidance. Cognizant expects the operating margin to expand sequentially in the second and third quarters and to be lower than the expected full-year guidance in the fourth quarter. However, the ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market is a major concern. Cognizant’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

5/9/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00.

5/5/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $88.00.

5/3/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 16,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,048. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

