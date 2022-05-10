Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Martinrea International was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

4/25/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

4/1/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.48.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

