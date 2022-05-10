Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

5/4/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $702.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $800.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $685.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $767.00 to $674.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $882.00 to $767.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $935.00 to $769.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.98. The stock had a trading volume of 805,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $448.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

