Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/25/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $78.00 to $86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

3/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

